Red Cross in Shreveport ready to respond with Hurricane Harvey relief

The American Red Cross branch in Shreveport is asking for additional volunteers as multiple states prepare for Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Davison with the Red Cross says they are prepping for three different scenarios.

"Right now we are preparing for either a disaster response of our own for flooding in particular throughout our parishes. We are anticipating having to possibly shelter evacuees if they need to evacuate up here," said Davison. "But down south in Texas and Louisiana, we hope that Harvey doesn't do what he's predicted to do, but just in case we have volunteers on standby."

Until more is known about the storm and its impact, Red Cross officials say all three are in play for our area and they are ready to respond, however we are needed.

The Red Cross will offer "Just In Time" training for new volunteers and those interested. The Red Cross is looking for people with various backgrounds, talents and skill levels. Their needs are often specific based on current events and levels of ground support, but the opportunities year-round are diverse. ?

The Shreveport branch, located at 805 Brook Hollow Drive, will hold volunteer classes on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for anyone looking to donate their time to go down south.

"There is no possible way that we could do these disasters, that we could help the people that we help without volunteers. Red Cross is about a 99 to 1 volunteer led organization," said Davison.

This weekend's classes focus on one of the activities most needed during and after a disaster, how to operate a shelter. Shelter/Feeding Fundamentals introduces the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster.

Anyone with questions about becoming a Red Cross volunteer or serving can contact the Volunteer Services lead Jean Burnett at 318-626-6012 or jean.burnett@redcross.org.

