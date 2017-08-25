Double-wide mobile home damaged by fire

A double wide mobile home in the 2900 block of Hattie Street was damaged by a fire Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a double wide mobile home caught fire Friday morning.

Crews say the fire started just after 4 a.m. in the rear of the house in the 2900 block of Hattie Street.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say a woman and child were away at the time of the fire and no one was believed to be inside.

The fire caused heavy fire and smoke damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.