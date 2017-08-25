Woman charged in Texarkana, AR shooting

The shooting happened at the "Stop and Shop" in Texarkana, AR (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A man being taking to the hospital after a double shooting in Texarkana, AR (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

One woman has been taken into police custody after a shooting at a Texarkana, AR convenience store Thursday night.

Debbie Crittenden, 47, has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the incident.

Texarkana, AR police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 'Stop and Shop' in the 1800 block of East 9th street.

Officers reportedly found 18-year-old Michael Clark of Texarkana, AR in the parking lot. Police say Clark was shot twice and airlifted to Wadley Hospital.

While Clark was being airlifted, police reportedly saw a speeding car in the 2700 block of North State Line Avenue.

Police say they tried to stop the car, but it continued to speed towards the emergency room entrance of Saint Michaels Hospital.

According to police, 19-year-old Kartavious Eason of Hope, Arkansas was driving the car after he was shot in the leg.

Investigators believe the shooting started after a fight near the gas pumps at the store.

According to police, Clark and Eason were apparently shooting at each other and both were hurt.

Clark is currently at Wadley Hospital in serious condition. Eason was reportedly released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

