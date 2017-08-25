2 wounded in Texarkana, AR shoot out

The shooting happened at the "Stop and Shop" in Texarkana, AR (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A man being taking to the hospital after a double shooting in Texarkana, AR (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Two Texarkana, AR men are in the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store Thursday night.

Texarkana, AR police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 'Stop and Shop' in the 1800 block of East 9th street.

A KSLA New 12 crew on the scene saw one of the victims getting carried away on a stretcher.

According to police, the two men were apparently shooting at each other and both were hurt.

The extent of their injuries and their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

