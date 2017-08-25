Chaos in Clarence: Meeting leads to more finger-pointing

The chaos Clarence has gone from from bad to worse.

What was supposed to be a meeting to resolve differences between the Natchitoches Parish village's mayor, police chief and alderwomen devolved into more bickering and finger-pointing.

Absolutely nothing - except accusations and counter-accusations - was accomplished at the gathering Thursday night.

Residents packed into Village Hall to talk about a grocery list of critical issues piling up for village officials.

But with a water boil advisory since May, sewerage problems and no police department at the moment, the village's three alderwomen and Mayor Tommy Evans are at loggerheads about everything.

Frustrated residents tried once again Wednesday to get to the bottom of the problems between the officials.

Instead, they witnessed exchanges like the following:

Mayor Tommy Evans: "We lost our police department."

Alderwoman Tamala Chatman: "Because of you."

Evans: "The citizens is not (sic) protected."

Chatman: "It's because of you. Had you not made that call and stayed in your lane and then your department, which is your department, where we're getting on your department, is to make sure, maintain, to make sure the workers are doing their job."

Before the meeting got underway, Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington made an appearance to ensure the proceedings were being properly recorded.

And a Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputy called in two other deputies as backup just to help ensure no violence broke out.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

