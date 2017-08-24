Agents raid 3 houses, arrest 8 people, seize $15K worth of drugs

Oshea Dashawn Moore (from left), 19, DaJuan Quantez Moore, 20, and Clifford Deontiez Jones, 21, were booked into Shreveport City Jail the afternoon of Aug. 23 then transferred to Caddo Correctional Center the evening of Aug. 24. (Source: CPSO)

Eight people are behind bars after agents seized weapons, cash and $15,430 worth of drugs when they searched three Shreveport homes Wednesday.

The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit conducted the first search in the 7900 block of Wyngate Boulevard.

There agents say they found found 444 grams of marijuana, 5 Xanax, 3 Alprazolam, 3 Hydrocodone, a handgun and an assault rifle.

Those arrested are:

Oshea Dashawn Moore, 19, of the 7900 block of Wyngate Boulevard, one count each of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV CDS and illegal carrying of weapons.

DaJuan Quantez Moore, 20, also of the 7900 block of Wyngate Boulevard, possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV CDS and possession of a Schedule III CDS.

Clifford Deontiez Jones, 21, of Mansfield, one count of possession of a Schedule I CDS.

All three were booked into Shreveport City Jail on Wednesday afternoon then transferred to Caddo Correctional Center on Thursday evening.

Agents then searched a residence in the 800 block of River Oaks Drive where they reportedly found 722 grams of marijuana, 13 amphetamine, two assault rifles and a handgun.

Arrested as a result of that raid were:

Deven Humphries, 17, one count each of possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II CDS and illegal carrying of weapons.

Ashley Michelle Humphries, 34, of the 800 block of River Oaks Drive, one count of possession of a Schedule II CDS.

Stephen Andrew Williams, 18, of the 4400 block of Finley Drive, one count each of possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of weapons.

Brayden Gage Hermes, 18, of the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, one count of possession of a Schedule I CDS.

Lastly, agents arrested 44-year-old Robert Price after searching a residence in the 1200 block of Vaughn Street. There agents reported finding 30 grams of crack cocaine and 1.6 grams of powder cocaine. Price is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute.

Those were booked Wednesday into Shreveport City Jail.

