8 people arrested, $15K worth of drugs found in Shreveport

Eight people are behind bars after police found more than $15,000 worth of drugs in multiple unrelated search warrants in Shreveport Wednesday.

The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed three search warrants and found $15,430 in drugs, weapons and cash.

The first search warrant was executed in the 7900 block of Wyngate Blvd.

Police found 444 grams of marijuana, 5 Xanax, 3 Alprazolam, 3 Hydrocodone, a handgun and an assault rifle.

Here’s a list of the people arrested:

Oshea Moore, 19, is charged with possession with intent schedule I, possession of schedule IV and illegal carrying of weapons.

DaJuan Moore, 20, is charged with possession with intent schedule I, possession of schedule IV and possession of schedule III.

Clifford Jones, 21, is charged with possession of schedule I.

The second search warrant was executed in the 800 block of River Oaks Dr.

Inside the home were 722 grams of marijuana, 13 Amphetamine, two assault rifles and a handgun.

Here’s a list of the people arrested:

Deven Humphries, 17, is possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II and illegal carrying of weapons.

is possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II and illegal carrying of weapons. Ashley Humphries, 34, is charged with possession of schedule II.

is charged with possession of schedule II. Stephen Williams, 18, is charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I with intent and illegal carrying of weapons.

is charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I with intent and illegal carrying of weapons. Brayden Hermes, 18, is charged with possession of schedule I.

The last search warrant was located in the 1200 block of Vaughn St.

Police found 30 grams of crack cocaine and 1.6 grams of powder cocaine.

Robert Price, 44, is charged with two counts of possession with intent schedule II.

