Crime Stoppers tip leads to shooting suspect arrest

Noel Garner, 22, is charged with illegal use of a weapon from a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police have a third suspect in custody after his involvement in an August shooting thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Noel Garner, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Shreveport Police Department in the 1100 block of West 70 St.

Laderrick Samuels, 21, and Tyvon Taylor, 22, were arrested last week in connection with two related shootings.

Back on Aug. 12, Shreveport police officers responded to a shooting where two men were injured.

Samuels and Christopher Taylor, 40, were both wounded in the 2300 block of Marion Street.

The shooters fled the scene and both men survive their wounds.

SPD Detectives were able to link Samuels to the Aug. 12 shooting where he was wounded. He was also linked to a second shooting on the corner of Portland Avenue and Stonewall Street on Aug. 13.

Taylor is believed to have fired the gun that struck the victim and accidentally struck Samuels.

Garner was connected to the Aug. 13 shooting and is charged with illegal use of a weapon from a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Garner’s bond is set at $200,000.

