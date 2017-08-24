Deputy robbed during sting; alleged pimp, 3 others arrested

BOOKED: Zachary N. Williams (from left), 17, Jennifer N.L. Williams, 40, and Taylor Pickens, 19, all three of Fort Worth, Texas. Deputies also arrested a 15-year-old boy. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

An alleged teenage pimp, his brother and his girlfriend are accused of robbing a Bossier sheriff's deputy during a prostitution sting Wednesday.

Detectives think the boys' mother was nearby and knew what was going on.

And investigators think the trio robbed other men who responded to a Backpage ad Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those facing charges are:

Zachary N. Williams, 17, of Fort Worth, Texas, one count each of armed robbery with a firearm, pandering and resisting an officer with force;

Taylor Pickens, 19, of Fort Worth, one count each of armed robbery with a firearm and prostitution;

a 15-year-old juvenile, one count each of armed robbery with a firearm and misdemeanor resisting an officer; and,

Jennifer N.L. Williams, 40, of Fort Worth, one count each of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime of violence, resisting arrest and property damage.

Members of the Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrested the three teenagers Wednesday after one who was acting as a pimp pulled a gun on an undercover narcotics agent and robbed him, sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The undercover operation was being conducted in response to an ad on Backpage, an online site known to engage in solicitation of escort services and prostitution.

The undercover agent and Pickens exchanged money in the hotel room, Davis said.

Pickens' boyfriend Zachary Williams then allegedly came out of the bathroom, pointed a gun at the agent and demanded money.

Williams’ 15-year-old brother also was in the hotel room during the incident.

Jennifer Williams was in a casino during the robbery.

Detectives say she knew what was occurring and allowed her minor child and 17-year-old son, along with his 19-year-old girlfriend, to commit the crime.

The trio of teens would lure victims to a hotel room to exchange sexual acts for money then, instead of any sex acts, would rob the victims at gunpoint.

The property damage charge against Jennifer Williams is related to damage to the detectives’ office.

Now detectives are asking anyone who was a victim of such an armed robbery Tuesday, Wednesday or at any other time to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

