Wreckage cleared, Hwy. 6 back open in wake of fatal collision

Sod sits along the highway after a train hit a tractor-trailer, killing its driver and dragging the rig for a half mile Aug. 23 in Many, La. (Source: Bruce Malmay)

Workers used a crane on the train to remove the 18-wheeler that was struck Wednesday evening in Sabine Parish, killing the big rig's driver.

The collision happened about 5 p.m. along Louisiana Highway 6 west of U.S. 71 in Many.

Witnesses told Sabine Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers that the crossing lights in front of Tractor Supply Co. in the 100 block of San Antonio Avenue were working when the tractor-trailer went through the warning signals.

Calvin Hobley III, a 31-year-old Natchitoches resident, died after being ejected when the Kansas City Southern Railway train struck the eastbound 18-wheeler that was hauling sod.

The train dragged the rig down the tracks for about a half mile.

A portion of Hwy. 6 remained closed for hours as crews repaired the train and cleared the wreckage.

The highway was reopened before dawn Thursday, Sabine Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Dewil Jr. said.

Louisiana State Police and KCS are investigating the wreck.

