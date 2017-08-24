Meet the Team: Stacey Cameron

Stacey Cameron is an Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Award winning investigative reporter, as well as a constitutional and intellectual property attorney. His investigations have changed laws in Kansas and Missouri, forced high-ranking politicians to resign in Oklahoma, and exposed safety hazards inside West Virginia coal mines.

Before joining KSLA News 12 in August of 2017, Stacey covered the news and broke investigations in San Antonio, TX; Kansas City, MO; Raleigh, NC; Oklahoma City, OK and Charleston, WV. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Oklahoma Press Association, the Kansas City Press Club and the Missouri and Kansas Association of Broadcasters have all recognized Stacey’s reporting.

Prior to his career in journalism, Stacey practiced law in Cincinnati, St. Louis and New York City, litigating constitutional, trademark, and copyright matters before the federal and state bar. Stacey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Criminal Justice from Indiana University, a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University, and a Masters of Laws in Intellectual Property Law from the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law in New York City.

When he’s not in the newsroom working his next investigation, you can find Stacey behind his Pearl kit practicing the drums, listening to one of the albums in his growing collection of vinyl records, road tripping to a concert or reading the literary works of Norman Mailer, Charles Bukowski, and Jack Kerouac.

If you have an investigative story idea or tip, you can email Stacey at scameron@ksla.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter @StaceyTVJourno.