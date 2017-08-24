Uber to launch its ride-sharing services Tuesday in Texarkana

Uber's inaugural ride in Texarkana will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 with Texas state Sen. Gary Vendeaver starting at the Texarkana College Veterans Memorial, 2500 N. Robison Road in Texarkana, (Source: KSLA News 12)

Uber will launch its ride-sharing services Tuesday in Texarkana, Texas.

The inaugural ride with Texas state Sen. Gary Vendeaver will be at 11 a.m. that day starting at the Texarkana College Veterans Memorial, 2500 N. Robison Road in Texarkana, Texas.

This week, representatives of the ride-sharing company have been talking with prospective drivers in Texarkana, Texas.

Among those who jumped at the opportunity was Michelle Thomas.

"My son lives in the Plano (Texas) area. He drives for Uber; and he actually makes almost a thousand dollars a week.

"So I said hey I'm gonna give it a try."

Uber was given the green light to launch in Texarkana after Texas lawmakers passed legislation governing ride-sharing services.

"That's what's finally allowing us to make this move into Texarkana, because Arkansas had one passed for some time now," Uber spokesman Leandre Johns said.

For Uber to launch in the the Texas-Arkansas border city of Texarkana, the ride-sharing company also had to compare laws from both states to create their own policy for the area, he added.

Uber's goal is to bring another option of transportation to Texarkana and help fuel others in the industry, Johns said.

"We may end up working with local cab companies, definitely public transit, bike systems those kinds of things. So, for us, it's really just a growing of the pie in mobility for transportation in Texarkana."

And he promised that Shreveport is not being overlooked.

The Shreveport City Council approved ride-sharing companies in February.

"It is something we've thought about in Shreveport, and I think that's something we'll see soon enough coming online for us," Johns said.

