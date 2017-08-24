Caddo deputies ready to help after Hurricane Harvey hits

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is on alert in case its services are needed at home or in South Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.

Deputies with the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have been taking part in daily conference calls and monitoring the storm's status.

“We are sharing information with government agencies in Shreveport and the parish,” Sheriff Steve Prator said. “At this point, it’s not necessary to do much more than just pay attention to the situation and keep others abreast of the most current information.”

Deputies have participated in conference calls with the Shreveport office of the National Weather Service, which is expecting two to four inches of rain locally through next week.

And deputies have been staying in contact with the Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Task Force, which is managed by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

At this point, that task force reports, there have been no evacuations or closures in southwest Louisiana.

There also have been no requests to open shelters in the Shreveport area, Prator said, although phone calls have been made to ensure this area is ready if asked.

Meantime, the sheriff said, he has ordered his deputies who serve on the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force to prepare their equipment in the event sheriff’s offices in the state's southern parishes need mutual aid.

Caddo says it is prepared to send manpower, generators, fuel trailers, boats and other equipment if needed.

The sheriff's office marine patrol also is on standby.

