Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'

The woman accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store turned herself in on Thursday.

Shreveport police say 37-year-old Sekonie Jones of Shreveport has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft.

Police believe she is the woman caught on camera August 18 brazenly stealing multiple bottles of liquor from the Thrifty Liquor store in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers posted surveillance video to its Youtube page. The woman in the video can be seen stuffing bottles of alcohol into her purse, pants, and bra.

Agents with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana State Probation and Parole Office identified Jones from the video, police say.

In a Facebook status posted Wednesday afternoon, the day after the video went viral on social media, Jones appeared to just as unashamed to admit to the crime as the woman seen in the video was about stuffing the stolen booze into her purse and clothing, saying, "I hustle that's what I do."

