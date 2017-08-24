SPD: Accused liquor thief surrenders to police

One woman accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself in on Thursday.

According to Cpl. Angie Willhite with Shreveport police, 37-year-old Sekonie Jones of Shreveport has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

She has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft.

Police believe on Aug.18 the woman stole multiple bottles of liquor from the Thrifty Liquor store in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers posted surveillance video to its Youtube page. The woman in the video can be seen stuffing bottles of alcohol into her purse, pants and bra.

