Summit to help people wipe misdemeanors off their records

An upcoming summit will show people how to get misdemeanor charges expunged from their public records.

The gathering will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Riverview Hall and Theater in Shreveport.

It is being sponsored by Caddo Parish, the Caddo clerk of court's office and other partners,.

The Caddo Second Chance Adult Expungement Summit and Resource Fair follows a trend set by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards that aims to help people get their lives back on track after facing charges or serving time.

"It could open many doors. It could open those doors to those dream jobs because your record is being hidden from that public view," District 7 Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said. "This gives you an opportunity to get that job that you've been trying to get for quite some time or maybe you want your own place.

"You know, sometimes you have to check that box if you're trying to get an apartment. Well, this will prevent you from having to check that box. You can say that crime is no longer on my record and it's cleared from that, so I don't have to list it anymore."

Two informational sessions about the expungement process will be offered. One starts at 9 a.m., the other at noon.

"I need to make sure that they understand that this is not for felony offenses," Gage-Watts said. "This one is for misdemeanor offenses only. This is to have your criminal records hidden or sealed from public viewing."

Participants will get to speak with attorneys and get information about felony expungement as well.

Anyone convicted of sexual acts or acts of domestic violence are ineligible.

The event is free and open to the public.

But expungement procedures can be costly.

According to the Caddo clerk of court's website, the costs due when filing for the expungement include:

a $200 money order payable to the clerk of court,

a $250 money order payable to the Louisiana Bureau of Criminal Identification/Information,

a $50 money order payable to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, and,

a $50 money order payable to the Caddo Parish district attorney's office.

Forms and paperwork will be provided at the summit.

Officials say seating will be limited, so participants are encouraged to arrive at least fifteen minutes early.

Click here to learn more from the Caddo clerk of court's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.