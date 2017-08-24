Sheriff: Man scammed worker, got caught when he tried again

Scam me once, shame on you. Try it again, you no longer are free.

Caddo authorities say a man accused of conning a woman out of $400 a year and a half ago in Bossier City is at it again.

This time, he scammed a woman at a business on the west side of Red River then got caught when he tried to pull the ruse on another worker at the same business.

Alonzo Jackson allegedly called a local business posing as its regular UPS deliveryman and asked a worker there for money to help a stranded family member with a broken-down vehicle, Sheriff Steve Prator said.

Jackson then promised to repay the borrowed money when he made his delivery to the business later that day.

Believing they were helping someone they knew, the sheriff said, the employee drove to a business on Monkhouse Drive and delivered $100 to Jackson, who then was posing as the stranded family member.

The employee later contacted UPS when the deliveryman failed to repay the money later that day.

That's when she realized she had been scammed and reported it to the Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Jackson tried the scam on another employee at the same business.

Only this time, sheriff's deputies were there when Jackson showed up to get the money at the same location on Monkhouse Drive.

The 55-year-old was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of theft and attempted theft.

