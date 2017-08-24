Gilliam race track reopens under new management

Wallys are trophies that are highly sought after in the racing community. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A race track in Gilliam, LA now has a new green light under new management and it will be hosting it's first official race Saturday.

The new managers of Thunder Road Raceway, located at 5700 Thunder Road, say they want to see it become a place that the community will be proud to have and a place where families will enjoy.

Friday the raceway will host a test and tune starting at 6 p.m. where anyone will be able to race their vehicles-cars, trucks, racing cars, motorcycles, dragsters. The test and tune on Friday is $20 for a car and driver and $10 for spectators.

Saturday they will host a NHRA ALL ACCESS event with Wallys for the first place winners in the Super Pro and No Box categories. The race on Saturday is $40 for a car and driver and $10 for spectators.

Jr Dragsters will have payouts for 1st and 2nd place.

Wallys are trophies that are highly sought after in the racing community.

Susie and Buddy Dunn say they are drag racing enthusiast but over the summer they stepped up when the track they used was in jeopardy.

"Whenever we found out the track was going to close if we didn't take it then we had no choice."

Them taking the track over was something local racers like Morgan Hale appreciated.

"I was very excited, It was a relief because we'd have had to go 2 hours away just to race and now we can still go just 30 minutes up the road," said Hale.

Hale, now 18 says she started racing when she was 9-year-old.

"I hoping it can grow like it used to be a long long long time ago," said Hale.

It's not just about bringing racers to the track, the Dunns said it's also about supporting the local economy.

"It brings in a lot of income and also we hire a lot of people from this area," said Susie Dunn.

"When they come here they do anything from the motels, to the fuel, food, to the need for racing gas," said Buddy Dunn.

The owners are also hoping to expand it to be more family friendly.

"People say look, we'd come to the races but sometimes we can't afford a baby sitter and to come to the races. Well next summer hope to change that. You can bring your kids here, they'll be taken care of and you can go to the races," said Buddy.

