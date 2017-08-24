Ingleside, Werner Park community meeting on Thursday night

One of the factors that inspired the event was the drowning death of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, according to Lynch's email. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A community meeting for the residents in Shreveport's Ingleside and Werner Park neighborhoods will be held tonight.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Union Masonic Temple, 5632 Hearne Avenue. Shreveport Fire Department will be on hand to discuss water safety in before Tropical Storm Harvey makes landfall in Texas.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch wrote in an email that the event aims to let residents share their concerns and ideas on making the Neighborhood a better place to live.

The event is being led by LaKisha Small, who contacted Lynch on how she could help and improve the community.

One of the factors leading to the event was the drowning death of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, according to Lynch's email.

"I grew up over here, and am now raising my family in Ingleside, so I know how things used to be and how they are now," Small said, quoted in Lynch's email. "This still is a nice neighborhood, but we have seen a decline in the overall quality of life here."

