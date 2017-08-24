Shreveport police searching for restaurant burglar

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man that broke into a South Shreveport restaurant.

It happened on July 26 at Anthony's Steak and Seafood located in the 7500 block of Mansfield Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a pane of glass in the restaurant's front door shattered and a cash register missing from the business.

Police were able to get footage from that night. A man is seen forcibly entering the business using a hammer and removing the register from the business. He walked with a very noticeable limp.

A compact car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, is seen in the footage both arriving and leaving the restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

