Jeff: Expect clouds and sunshine on Thursday

What was once Tropical Storm Harvey is gaining new life in the Gulf of Mexico and could be a rain maker for portions of the ArkLaTex later into the weekend and early next week.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday. Most of us will be dry but a few showers or storms may affect the far southern part of the area.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. We'll see similar conditions on Friday.

All eyes will be on the Gulf Of Mexico this weekend as what will likely be Tropical Storm or possibly Hurricane Harvey heads into Texas. There are many questions surrounding where the remnants of Harvey will go after landfall. Weak steering currents in the atmosphere means the tropical system will likely stall or move only very slowly over the weekend and into early next week.

Impacts, primarily in terms of rain amounts, will be highly dependent on where Harvey tracks.

At this point expect rain chances to begin ramping up over the weekend and possibly remaining elevated some of next week.

Temperatures will likely be held down due to thick clouds and occasional rain with highs possibly only in the low 80s.

We'll continue to keep you updated on the track of Harvey and possible impacts for the ArkLaTex.

