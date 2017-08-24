Mansfield 2ADays Preview

The Mansfield Wolverines are loaded with talent on offense this season.

Coach Mike Greene is in his second season with the Wolverines and their is a sense of confidence around town.

"The Mansfield legacy and the tradition at Mansfield is definitely coming back. We have a lot of dad's and uncles showing up for practice. We even have moms showing up for practice. It's kind of snowballing into a really big deal," said Coach Greene.

A huge reason for the interest is the success the Wolverines had last season in District 1 3A.

Mansfield has been moved to Class 2A but before they made the move they knocked shocked an undefeated Loyola squad to make a 1st round appearance in the playoffs.

"I hope the fans expect us to throw the ball because we are going to throw it," said coach Mike Greene. "We have some really good receivers in Travis Dewitt, Jamal Jackson is a speedy guy and Devin Washington combined with the size may have the best hands on the team."

Coach Greene also will be lead by quarterback LaKendrick Ross. He had over 2,000 yards passing last season, he'll called upon to get the receivers the rock.

The Wolverines will count lean on speedster Jordan Walker coming out of the backfield.

The Wolverines will host Huntington to start the season on September 1st.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.