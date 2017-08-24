Landers Athlete of the Week: Mansfield's LaKendrick Ross

Mansfield home to many legends.



Mansfield 2nd year head coach Mike Greene believes that he has a future legend under center and they call him Bug Ross.



"Everybody in Mansfield has a nickname and I don't know how they get them," said Coach Mike Greene.



"It's crazy, when I was born my grandmother said I had the smallest head with the biggest eyes and She was like his name has to be bug ,he looks like a little fly on the wall," said LaKendrick Ross.



"When I was younger, I was a wide receiver until one day, I was out here just throwing the ball and I was like 10 years old throwing it 40 yards and they loved it and every since then I was just throwing the rock," said LaKendrick Ross.



LaKendrick "Bug" Ross is the senior quarterback now. Last season he threw over 2,000 yards and earned all district honors. He also is excelling in the classroom. He made a 22 on his ACT.



"He's a special kid," said Coach Greene. Hhe's the was one of the kids I quickly recognized when I first got here. He stepped up and showed out and he's been showing himself worthy the entire time," said Coach Greene.



Bug understands that it's not a "me thing" it's a "we thing" and the only way to get to the Dome is to come together.



"That's everybody's goal is to hang that banner and get that trophy but it takes hard work," said Ross.



Mansfield is loaded with talent, 5 seniors on the offensive line with athletes on the outside.



"It's work man that's what it's all about. You just got to thank the lord above for the opportunity," said LaKendrick Ross.

