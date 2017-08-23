Texarkana, AR, police now in the real estate business, sort of

Texarkana, Ark., Police Department is accepting bids of no less than $4,800 on this mobile home until 5 p.m. Sept. 8. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

Something being sold by the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department is generating some attention on social media.

It's a 15-year-old mobile home.

But it's never been occupied as a residence or used for overnight lodging, according to a Facebook post.

Bids of no less than $4,800 are being accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 8 on the 14-by-60-foot structure with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The department is selling it as is with the air-conditioning unit and all appliances except the refrigerator.

One catch is the winning bidder must remove the mobile home from its current site within 30 days of the sale.

Those who want to inspect the property can schedule a viewing by calling Rick Hawkins at (903) 798-3130.

Bids must be sealed, have “Mobile Home Bid” marked on the outside of the envelope and include the bidder's contact information.

Submissions can be mailed to Texarkana, Ark., Police Department in c/o Dara Cornett, P.O Box 1885, Texarkana, TX 75504 or dropped off at the Police Department on the third floor of the Bi-State Justice Building.

The bids will be opened at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Police Department.

