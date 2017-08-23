Train, 18-wheeler collide in Sabine Parish; rig's driver dies

One person died in a collision Aug. 23 involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Sabine Parish. (Source: Ron Rivers/Sabine Parish Coroner's Office)

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after the 18-wheeler and a Kansas City Southern Railway train collided Wednesday evening in Sabine Parish.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. at a crossing on Louisiana Highway 6 west of U.S. 71 in Many. A portion of Hwy. 6 is closed as crews try to clear the crash.

Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said the body of a Natchitoches man was ejected out of the 18-wheeler as it was heading eastbound toward Natchitoches.

Witnesses tell Rivers the crossing lights and arms were down when the tractor-trailer went through the warning signals.

After the collision happened, the rig was dragged down the tracks about half a mile.

The name of the rig's driver has yet to be released.

Joe Dewil Jr., warden of Sabine Parish Detention Center, said the train did not appear to derail.

Louisiana State Police and KCS are investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

