Authorities ID man killed in collision of train, 18-wheeler; Hwy. 6 still closed

One person died in a collision Aug. 23 involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Sabine Parish. (Source: Ron Rivers/Sabine Parish Coroner's Office)

Authorities have identified a Natchitoches man as the person killed in a collision of an 18-wheeler and a Kansas City Southern Railway train Wednesday evening in Sabine Parish.

Sabine Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers says he is 31-year-old Calvin Hobley III.

Hobley was driving the big rig when the wreck happened about 5 p.m. at a crossing on Louisiana Highway 6 west of U.S. 71 in Many.

A portion of Hwy. 6 is expected to remain closed for a few more hours as crews try to repair the train and clear the wreckage.

Hobley was ejected when the eastbound 18-wheeler collided with the train, Rivers said.

Witnesses told Rivers the crossing lights and arms were down when the tractor-trailer went through the warning signals.

The train dragged rig down the tracks for about a half mile.

Joe Dewil Jr., warden of Sabine Parish Detention Center, said the train did not appear to derail.

Louisiana State Police and KCS are investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

