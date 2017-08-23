Rapper Mystikal's rape case now in Caddo DA's hands

Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail)

BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a Louisiana rapper who goes by the name Mystikal, is booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape after surrendering himself Aug. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The rape case involving a Louisiana rap artist and two other people now is in the hands of the Caddo district attorney's office.

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old New Orleans-based rapper known as Mystikal, and two others have been arrested in connection with an assault Oct. 22 at a Shreveport riverfront casino.

"The Shreveport Police Department has completed their investigation, and everything's been handed over to the DA's office for prosecution," said Sgt. Paula Farquhar, supervisor of the department's sex crimes unit.

KSLA News 12's cameras were the only ones rolling when Tyler turned himself in Monday at Caddo Correctional Center.

"Yep, turning myself in now," he told KSLA News 12. "Off to get this business rectified. You know, get this behind me, man."

The Prairieville resident and 26-year-old Averweone Holman, of Harker Heights, Texas, face a charge of first-degree rape.

U.S. marshals arrested Holman on Friday in Killeen, Texas.

On Monday, 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford, also of Harker Heights, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree rape.

Farquhar said all three are connected to the sexual assault.

"It's my understanding that they're not related but they're friends or associated with each other, I guess, through their music business or otherwise."

Wafford is suspected of trying to convince the assault victim to drop the charges.

"The common denominator," Farquhar said. "It's my understanding that she is the one who knows everybody. She knew the victim as well."

Farquhar said her unit will continue working with the victim, whom the sergeant said still is suffering no matter how many arrests have been made.

"Especially in a situation like this where the subject becomes a matter of public debate, pretty much. It keeps the emotions very, very high for them."

Tyler and Wafford remained in custody Wednesday in Caddo Correctional.

Holman still was being held in the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas.

Bond for the two men has been set at $2 million each.

Tyler's attorney has filed a motion for bond reduction.

KSLA News 12 has not determined whether the judge has decided on that request.

FOR HELP

Organizations including Project Celebration are ready to help anyone who has been sexually assaulted. The crisis center's 24-hour hotline is (318) 227-7900.

