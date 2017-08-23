SPD: Woman missing for 9 days found unharmed

MISSING: Linetta Coliston, 38, stands 5’7’’ tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A woman whose ailments could endanger her life has been missing for more than a week has been found safe.

Shreveport police asked for the public's help Wednesday in finding 38-year-old Linetta Coliston, who had been missing since Aug. 14.

Police said Coliston also has medical problems that can be life-threatening if left untreated with her daily medications.

Late Monday afternoon, police said Coliston had been located and was safe.

