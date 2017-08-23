SPD seeks help finding woman now missing for 9 days

MISSING: Linetta Coliston, 38, stands 5’7’’ tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A woman whose ailments could endanger her life has been missing for more than a week.

Now Shreveport police are asking for your help in finding 38-year-old Linetta Coliston.

She has been missing since Aug. 14.

Coliston stands 5’7’’ tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has medical problems that could be life-threatening if left untreated with her daily medications, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Coliston to call Shreveport police Detective David Karam at (318) 673-7020 or the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.