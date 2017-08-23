SPD: Missing man found safe - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD: Missing man found safe

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police have found a missing man that was gone for 2 weeks.

Police say 46-year-old Michael A. White, was found safe and sound.

