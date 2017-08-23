Shreveport police ask for help finding missing man

Shreveport Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than 2 weeks.

Police say 46-year-old Michael A. White, who has known to stay at the Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission, was last seen on August 4.

White is also known to visit the Hamilton Road area near Ride USA in Bossier City, according to detectives.

He is reportedly 5' 10" tall, weighs about 160 lbs.

Anyone who knows where White is can call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective B Hornsby at 318-673-7020.

