Shreveport Aquarium delays opening - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Shreveport Aquarium delays opening

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Workers filled the tanks at Shreveport Aquarium on Saturday afternoon. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) Workers filled the tanks at Shreveport Aquarium on Saturday afternoon. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Aquarium has pushed back its opening date.

Officials announced Wednesday that the venue will not open until late September or early October.

Why?

For one thing, the original project has grown.

SALT originally was planned as a cafe. Now it is a full-service restaurant.

Also, they now are building a parking lot.

Another reason is the chemistry of the water in the aquarium's tanks will take longer to be ready, officials said.

The tanks were filled over the weekend.

And the marine life will need to be acclimated to small groups of people first.

Shreveport Aquarium is part of Planet Aqua Group, the company that recently took over management of Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly