What is a spaghetti plot and what does it mean?

When the StormTracker 12 Weather Team is tracking tropical systems they use spaghetti plots like the image on the left.

Each line represents the forecast path of different weather models. The image above shows the possible tracks Harvey could take.

The closer the lines are together the more confidence there are in the forecast. The further apart the lines are the less confidence is there is in a forecast. If a spaghetti plot resembles a plate of spaghetti there is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast.

Right now, Harvey is likely to bring multiple hazards to the Texas coast on Friday. These hazards will include flooding rains and storm surge flooding.

One thing a spaghetti plot does not show is intensity or strength. A spaghetti plot does not show when a tropical cyclone will turn into a tropical storm or hurricane or weaken into a tropical depression.

Check out the latest spaghetti plot and forecast track for Harvey right here: You Track Storms

Click here to track Harvey with the StormTracker 12 Weather App.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.