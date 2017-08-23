TS Harvey makes landfall in LA early Wednesday

As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags are being made available throughout Northwest Louisiana.More >>
As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way north, the ArkLaTex can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The American Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday afternoon at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.More >>
Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes for Wednesday.More >>
Several Shreveport churches are teaming up with The Warrior Network to collect supplies for families in the Houston area hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. One of congregations is Riverpark Church.More >>
LSU Health Shreveport physicians at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, through clinics at University Health, stand ready to provide outpatient care to cancer patients affected or displaced by Harvey.More >>
A Texarkana, Texas, hotel is receiving some Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>
Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department expect to be deployed for at least nine days to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
