TS Harvey forecast to become major hurricane; ArkLaTex impacts remain unclear

Harvey is now a strong tropical storm and is expected to rapidly strengthen and could become a hurricane by later tonight or early Friday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KSLA News 12 will stream the briefing live online and on the KSLA News 12 news and weather apps.

Heavy rain from Harvey in the Ark-La-Tex is not a certainty at this point, but is still possible. The bulk of that rain would most likely fall starting late in the weekend and continue for several days next week. As of now it appears that the heaviest rain may come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Top winds now are at 65 mph but, as noted, Harvey is expected to rapidly strengthen over the next 36 hours.

It should become a dangerous category three hurricane late tonight or early Friday as it approaches the south to middle Texas coast.

The storm's track after landfall is rather uncertain.

The track cone becomes rather large, signifying that the track could be farther north, east or south.

The farther north it goes increases the chances of heavy rain across parts of the ArkLaTex. It's just as likely though that Harvey may meander and rain itself out over Texas.

If heavy rain from Harvey does make it to the ArkLaTex, it would most likely fall south of I-20.

Using different hurricane models, we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks.

Previously, the models had a few tracks that brought Harvey or it's remnants into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The latest guidance has shifted and now keeps Harvey or it's remnants across south Texas.

The picture will become clearer with every release from the National Hurricane Center.

