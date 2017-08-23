Tracking Tropical Depression Harvey into the ArkLaTex

Harvey has regenerated into a Tropical Depression in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and the impact it could have on the ArkLaTex is still uncertain.

?

Top winds are at 35 mph but Harvey is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 48 hours. Harvey is expected to become a Tropical Storm and could even become a hurricane by Friday as it approaches the middle to upper Texas coast.

It's track after landfall is rather uncertain. The track cone becomes rather large signifying that the track could be farther north, east or south.

The farther north it goes would increase chances of heavy pain across parts of the ArkLaTex. As of right now, it looks as though the heaviest rain would be south of I-20.

Using different hurricane models we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks. As you can see, the models still have a few tracks that bring it into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

The picture will become clearer with every release from the National Hurricane Center.

As always, Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking Harvey very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.