Harvey expected to strengthen; ArkLaTex could get 2-7" of rain

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Harvey has regenerated into a tropical depression in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm overnight.

Projections now are that the storm could bring 2" to 7" of rain to the ArkLaTex, with the higher amounts in the southern parts of the area, KSLA StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle says.

Top winds now are at 35 mph but, as noted, Harvey is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 48 hours.

It could even become a hurricane by Friday as it approaches the middle to upper Texas coast.

The storm's track after landfall is rather uncertain.

The track cone becomes rather large, signifying that the track could be farther north, east or south.

The farther north it goes increases the chances of heavy pain across parts of the ArkLaTex.

As of right now, it looks as though the heaviest rain would be south of Interstate 20.

Using different hurricane models, we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks.

As you can see, the models still have a few tracks that bring it into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

The picture will become clearer with every release from the National Hurricane Center.

