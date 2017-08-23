Natchitoches declares state of emergency as Harvey advances

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday afternoon at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.More >>
Several Shreveport churches are teaming up with The Warrior Network to collect supplies for families in the Houston area hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. One of congregations is Riverpark Church.
Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes for Wednesday.
LSU Health Shreveport physicians at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, through clinics at University Health, stand ready to provide outpatient care to cancer patients affected or displaced by Harvey.
As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way north, the ArkLaTex can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.
As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags are being made available throughout Northwest Louisiana.
A Texarkana, Texas, hotel is receiving some Hurricane Harvey evacuees.
Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department expect to be deployed for at least nine days to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them "prisoners" in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
WAFB's Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group "Cajun Navy 2016." The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that's hard to comprehend.
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
