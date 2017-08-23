La. National Guard activated for flood response in Southwest Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future effects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

The Louisiana National Guard has been activated by Governor John Bel Edwards to prepare for potential flooding in Southwest Louisiana in response to what is now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Approximately 60 soldiers have been mobilized as a result of the activation.

The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, high water vehicles and boats in Calcasieu, Red River, Natchitoches, Caddo, Vermillion, Orleans, Lafayette and Rapides Parishes.

According to LANG, the Guardsman will be working to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

Gov. Edwards announced the mobilization during a Noon briefing Thursday on the state's ongoing response to the threat of flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, warning that the storm is not over yet.

Gov Edwards update: Storm siege expected to increase slightly as #Harvey moves back over edge of gulf and begins north again — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) August 28, 2017

Gov. Edwards also confirmed that evacuees could come to Shreveport from Texas if needed.

Gov Edwards: IF Texas needs Louisiana's help to shelter displaced Texans, Shreveport will be the locale, says shelter location(s) are ready. — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) August 28, 2017

Prior to the media briefing, the governor met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

Earlier Monday, President Trump approved Gov. Edwards' request for a federal disaster declaration for 6 parishes in South Louisiana.

In Texas, thousands are displaced or stranded as floodwaters continue to rise in the wake of Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave a brief update Sunday morning in Austin on the state and federal responses to the tropical storm.

Texas is dealing with "a triangle of ongoing rain" from Houston to Corpus Christi, the governor said.

In addition, Abbott warned Texans about the possibility of tornadoes.

"There will be locations today, tonight and tomorrow that will continue to have tornado action. Texans need to constantly stay watchful."

There are more than 250 highway closures and at least 316,000 people are without electricity within the impacted area, Abbott said.

Harvey now is a tropical storm producing sustained winds of up to 40 mph and bands of torrential rain.

Parts of the middle and upper Texas coast have seen 2 feet of rain since Friday.

Another 1 to 2 feet will be possible by the middle of the week. Some spots could see 50" of rain by the end of it.

Harvey is producing unprecedented and catastrophic flooding.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted the following message:

Harvey's potential impacts on the ArkLaTex are starting to come into focus.

After the storm meanders across the Texas coast, it likely will move northward toward the ArkLaTex.

As it moves northward, Harvey should weaken into a tropical depression.

Harvey could produce heavy rainfall across the ArkLaTex from the middle of the week into next weekend.

Right now, parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana likely will see the most rain. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" plus will be possible.

Keep in mind, the impacts Harvey has on the ArkLaTex will depend on the exact track it takes.

After the #Harvey meanders across SE TX, the models are not in agreement on where it will end up. More at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/Tgk26KVl0Q — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

Harvey has already dumped close to a foot of rain across parts of SE TX. These numbers could triple by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DF22ktdYEW — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, United Airlines flights between Houston and Shreveport are canceled, according to the Shreveport Regional Airport website.

Likewise, United Airlines has canceled flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Houston. And Southwest Airlines has canceled flights from New Orleans to the Texas cities of Houston, Dallas and Beaumont.

And at DFW International, American Airlines has canceled some flights between Dallas and southeastern Texas, including the cities of Beaumont and Corpus Christi.

In a news conference Saturday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed strong winds from Harvey caused property damage in Cameron Parish, located along the Southwest Louisiana coast.

There have been no deaths or injuries in Louisiana, he added.

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for a fisherman who fell off a fishing boat.

Headed down to Lake Charles to cover #Harvey for the next few days and lend a hand to our partners at @KPLC7News. pic.twitter.com/SbPIJkyFdi — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) August 27, 2017

If the storm were to move into Louisiana, it would move into central and northern Louisiana, ranging from Leesville to Shreveport.

A total of 18 parishes have declared a state of emergency; and one is waiting to do so.

Abbott gave an update to his state's ongoing response to Tropical Storm Harvey on Saturday afternoon.

The primary concern for Texas is "dramatic flooding" since Harvey made landfall, he said.

There has been one confirmed death in Rockport, Texas, and reports of injured people due to Harvey.

At last check, the Corpus Christi area had received 20 inches of rain and the Houston area had received 16 inches of rain.

With more rain expected, Abbott said, the risk of flooding is still high.

"We want to do everything we possibly can to keep people out of rising water."

Abbott urged people to be aware of floodwaters while traveling.

He also asked that drivers remember to "turn around, don't drown" if water is on the roads.

Meanwhile, the governor said, 20 Texas counties have been added to the 30 counties on a disaster declaration.

He reached out to President Donald Trump to issue a federal disaster declaration Friday evening.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

"This is incredibly important and extremely fast. What the presidential disaster declaration does is it immediately triggers the implementation of FEMA."

Pres. Trump granted my request for a disaster declaration allowing FEMA to swiftly help Texans rebuild their lives from #hurricaineharvey. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2017

A proclamation was issued Friday to waive hotel occupancy taxes for all evacuees and first responders, Abbott said.

And the governor said more than 1,300 service members with the Texas Military Division have been activated. "We anticipate increasing that amount by 500 more."

On Sunday afternoon, Abbott said support is coming into Texas from throughout the county.

Nebraska, Ohio, California, Utah, Missouri and Tennessee are among states assisting with relief efforts, he said during a briefing.

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department's Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Team were deployed Saturday morning to help with relief efforts.

The team headed to Harris County and will be there for at least nine days.

Abbott asked people who are wanting to help to give through the American Red Cross by visiting the organization's website or calling toll-free at (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).

You also can make a $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Texas' governor said the Red Cross is serving 130,000 meals a day to storm victims in his state.

Louisiana's Gov. Edwards Thursday declared a state of emergency had been declared as the storm bore down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicated heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," Edwards said. "In this case, we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."

Now that the wind associated with Harvey is diminishing, attention is turning to the potential for devastating flooding.

As Harvey slows and eventually meanders, historic flooding could occur in some areas.

Rainfall totals could exceed 15-25 inches over a large area along and near the upper Texas coast between Monday and Friday with some areas getting total amounts in excess of 50 inches.

This will continue to be a life-threatening and destructive storm for several more days