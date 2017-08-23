La. National Guard activated for flood response in Southwest Louisiana

Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.

4 Shreveport shelters not yet open but ready when needed

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department expect to be deployed for at least nine days to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts.

As of Monday, LANG has issued more than 1,152 MREs (Meal, Ready-to-Eat), 750 bottles of water and 247,000 sandbags. (Source: Louisiana National Guard)

An aerial view of flooding in Houston. (Source: Aaron Cohan via CNN)

A rescue worker carries a child who had been walking alone through flood waters carrying his small dog. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Governor John Bel Edwards activated the Louisiana National Guard Monday, sending about 210 soldiers to assist with disaster response after Hurricane Harvey brought flooding to Southwest Louisiana over the weekend. (Source: WAFB)

The Louisiana National Guard has been activated by Governor John Bel Edwards to prepare for potential flooding in Southwest Louisiana in response to what is now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Approximately 210 soldiers have been mobilized with an additional 230 full-time Guardsmen as a result of the activation.

The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, high water vehicles and boats in Calcasieu, Red River, Natchitoches, Caddo, Vermillion, Orleans, Lafayette and Rapides Parishes.

In addition to vehicles and boats, LANG has 8 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

"Being ready and in place is as important as any training that we do, and our engagements at Parish level are absolutely critical," said Maj. Gen.Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG. "In anticipation of the storm's track, we continue prepositioning equipment and vehicles in potentially affected areas as well as responding to the immediate needs of today."

According to LANG, the Guardsman will be working to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

Gov. Edwards announced the mobilization during a Noon briefing Monday on the state's ongoing response to the threat of flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, warning that the storm is not over yet.

Gov Edwards update: Storm siege expected to increase slightly as #Harvey moves back over edge of gulf and begins north again — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) August 28, 2017

Gov. Edwards also confirmed that evacuees could come to Shreveport from Texas if needed.

Gov Edwards: IF Texas needs Louisiana's help to shelter displaced Texans, Shreveport will be the locale, says shelter location(s) are ready. — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) August 28, 2017

Prior to the media briefing, the governor met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

Earlier Monday, President Trump approved Gov. Edwards' request for a federal disaster declaration for 6 parishes in South Louisiana.

In Texas, thousands are displaced or stranded as floodwaters continue to rise in the wake of Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard on Monday.

Texas is dealing with "a triangle of ongoing rain" from Houston to Corpus Christi, the governor said Sunday.

In addition, Abbott warned Texans about the possibility of tornadoes.

"There will be locations today, tonight and tomorrow that will continue to have tornado action. Texans need to constantly stay watchful."

There are more than 250 highway closures and at least 316,000 people are without electricity within the impacted area, Abbott said.

Harvey now is a tropical storm producing sustained winds of up to 40 mph and bands of torrential rain.

Parts of the middle and upper Texas coast have seen 2 feet of rain since Friday.

Another 1 to 2 feet will be possible by the middle of the week. Some spots could see 50" of rain by the end of it.

Harvey is producing unprecedented and catastrophic flooding.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted the following message:

Harvey's potential impacts on the ArkLaTex are starting to come into focus.

After the storm meanders across the Texas coast, it likely will move northward toward the ArkLaTex.

-- Click here to check on the status of Louisiana roadways.

As it moves northward, Harvey should weaken into a tropical depression.

Harvey could produce heavy rainfall across the ArkLaTex from the middle of the week into next weekend.

Right now, parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana likely will see the most rain. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" plus will be possible with some isolated areas either side of Toledo Bend possible getting 10 inches

Keep in mind, the impacts Harvey has on the ArkLaTex will depend on the exact track it takes.

After the #Harvey meanders across SE TX, the models are not in agreement on where it will end up. More at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/Tgk26KVl0Q — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

Harvey has already dumped close to a foot of rain across parts of SE TX. These numbers could triple by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DF22ktdYEW — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, United Airlines flights between Houston and Shreveport are canceled, according to the Shreveport Regional Airport website.

Likewise, United Airlines has canceled flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Houston. And Southwest Airlines has canceled flights from New Orleans to the Texas cities of Houston, Dallas and Beaumont.

And at DFW International, American Airlines has canceled some flights between Dallas and southeastern Texas, including the cities of Beaumont and Corpus Christi.

If the storm were to move into Louisiana, it would move into central and northern Louisiana, ranging from Leesville to Shreveport.

A total of 18 parishes have declared a state of emergency and one is waiting to do so.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

"This is incredibly important and extremely fast. What the presidential disaster declaration does is it immediately triggers the implementation of FEMA."

Pres. Trump granted my request for a disaster declaration allowing FEMA to swiftly help Texans rebuild their lives from #hurricaineharvey. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2017

A proclamation was issued Friday to waive hotel occupancy taxes for all evacuees and first responders, Abbott said.

And the governor said more than 1,300 service members with the Texas Military Division have been activated. "We anticipate increasing that amount by 500 more."

On Sunday afternoon, Abbott said support is coming into Texas from throughout the county.

Nebraska, Ohio, California, Utah, Missouri and Tennessee are among states assisting with relief efforts, he said during a briefing.

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department's Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Team were deployed Saturday morning to help with relief efforts.

The team headed to Harris County and will be there for at least nine days.

Abbott asked people who are wanting to help to give through the American Red Cross by visiting the organization's website or calling toll-free at (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).

You also can make a $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Texas' governor said the Red Cross is serving 130,000 meals a day to storm victims in his state.

Louisiana's Gov. Edwards Thursday declared a state of emergency had been declared as the storm bore down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicated heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

Now that the wind associated with Harvey is diminishing, attention is turning to the potential for devastating flooding.

As Harvey slows and eventually meanders, historic flooding could occur in some areas.

Rainfall totals could exceed 15-25 inches over a large area along and near the upper Texas coast between Monday and Friday with some areas getting total amounts in excess of 50 inches.

This will continue to be a life-threatening and destructive storm for several more days