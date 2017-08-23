LIVE NOW: La. Gov Edwards gives update as Harvey moves over state

Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.

4 Shreveport shelters not yet open but ready when needed

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department expect to be deployed for at least nine days to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts.

"We cannot get back to our home, so we are just taking it day by day, praying hour to hour," said Jennifer Guarolla, whose family has sought refuge in Texarkana after fleeing from Hurricane Harvey's wrath. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Desperate Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their locations and images of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.

'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails

As of Monday, LANG has issued more than 1,152 MREs (Meal, Ready-to-Eat), 750 bottles of water and 247,000 sandbags. (Source: Louisiana National Guard)

An aerial view of flooding in Houston. (Source: Aaron Cohan via CNN)

A rescue worker carries a child who had been walking alone through flood waters carrying his small dog. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Governor John Bel Edwards activated the Louisiana National Guard Monday, sending about 210 soldiers to assist with disaster response after Hurricane Harvey brought flooding to Southwest Louisiana over the weekend. (Source: WAFB)

More Louisiana Army National Guard personnel have been activated by Gov. John Bel Edwards to prepare for potential flooding in the state in response to what is now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at noon to discuss the latest information on Tropical Storm Harvey. CLICK HERE to watch live or watch on the KSLA News 12 app.

Approximately 210 soldiers now have been mobilized with an additional 230 full-time Guardsmen as a result of the activation.

The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, high-water vehicles and boats in Caddo, Red River, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Vermillion, Orleans, Lafayette and Rapides parishes.

Operations have begun with the LANG assisting first responders in rescuing about 300 citizens! #ProtectWhatMatters #GeauxGuard #Harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/pNsejAlA5P — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 29, 2017

In addition to vehicles and boats, the Guard has 8 helicopters ready to support search-and-rescue, evacuation and reconnaissance missions as needed.

"Being ready and in place is as important as any training that we do, and our engagements at parish level are absolutely critical," said Maj. Gen.Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG. "In anticipation of the storm's track, we continue prepositioning equipment and vehicles in potentially affected areas as well as responding to the immediate needs of today."

The Guardsmen will work to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure the continuity of operations and government, the LANG reports.

As of Monday, the LANG has issued more than 1,152 MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat), 750 bottles of water and 247,000 sandbags.

Edwards announced the mobilization during a noon briefing Monday on the state's ongoing response to the threat of flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, warning that the storm is not over yet.

Gov Edwards update: Storm siege expected to increase slightly as #Harvey moves back over edge of gulf and begins north again — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) August 28, 2017

Gov. Edwards also confirmed that evacuees could come to Shreveport from Texas if needed.

Gov Edwards: IF Texas needs Louisiana's help to shelter displaced Texans, Shreveport will be the locale, says shelter location(s) are ready. — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) August 28, 2017

Prior to the media briefing, the governor met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

Earlier Monday, President Trump approved Gov. Edwards' request for a federal disaster declaration for 6 parishes in South Louisiana.

In Texas, thousands are displaced or stranded as floodwaters continue to rise in the wake of Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard on Monday.

He also added four counties - Angelina, Orange, Sabine and Trinity - to his state disaster declaration.

"Recovering after a catastrophe like this will be a long and difficult road, but I am committed to making sure the State of Texas is responding to the needs of victims every step of the way," Abbott said.

"I want to reassure all Texans affected by this terrible event that they are not alone and help is on the way. As the response effort continues, this disaster declaration ensures that Texans have what they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process."

In addition, Abbott warned Texans on Sunday about the possibility of tornadoes.

"There will be locations today, tonight and tomorrow that will continue to have tornado action. Texans need to constantly stay watchful."

There are more than 250 highway closures and at least 316,000 people are without electricity within the impacted area, Abbott said.

Harvey now is a tropical storm producing sustained winds of up to 45 mph and bands of torrential rain.

Parts of the middle and upper Texas coast have seen 2-3 feet of rain since Friday.

Another 1 to 2 feet will be possible by the middle of the week. Some spots could see 50" of rain by the end of it.

Harvey is producing unprecedented and catastrophic flooding.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted the following message:

Harvey's potential impacts on the ArkLaTex are starting to come into focus.

After the storm meanders across the Texas coast, it likely will move northward toward the ArkLaTex.

-- Click here to check on the status of Louisiana roadways.

As it moves northward, Harvey should weaken into a tropical depression.

Harvey could produce heavy rainfall across the ArkLaTex for the second half of this week.

Right now, parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana likely will see the most rain. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" plus will be possible with some isolated areas either side of Toledo Bend possible getting an additional 8 inches.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the far southern ArkLaTex through Thursday evening.

Isolated severe weather in the form of short-lived, weak, spin-up tornadoes will also be possible to the east of Harvey's track. Right now portions of northwest Louisiana and east Texas would be most susceptible to seeing these.

Keep in mind, the impacts Harvey has on the ArkLaTex will depend on the exact track it takes.

After the #Harvey meanders across SE TX, the models are not in agreement on where it will end up. More at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/Tgk26KVl0Q — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

Harvey has already dumped close to a foot of rain across parts of SE TX. These numbers could triple by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DF22ktdYEW — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, United Airlines flights between Houston and Shreveport are canceled, according to the Shreveport Regional Airport website.

Likewise, United Airlines has canceled flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Houston. And Southwest Airlines has canceled flights from New Orleans to the Texas cities of Houston, Dallas and Beaumont.

And at DFW International, American Airlines has canceled some flights between Dallas and southeastern Texas, including the cities of Beaumont and Corpus Christi.

If the storm were to move into Louisiana, it would move into central and northern Louisiana, ranging from Leesville to Shreveport.

A total of 18 parishes have declared a state of emergency and one is waiting to do so.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

"This is incredibly important and extremely fast. What the presidential disaster declaration does is it immediately triggers the implementation of FEMA."

Pres. Trump granted my request for a disaster declaration allowing FEMA to swiftly help Texans rebuild their lives from #hurricaineharvey. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2017

A proclamation was issued Friday to waive hotel occupancy taxes for all evacuees and first responders, Abbott said.

And the governor said more than 1,300 service members with the Texas Military Division have been activated. "We anticipate increasing that amount by 500 more."

On Sunday afternoon, Abbott said support is coming into Texas from throughout the county.

Nebraska, Ohio, California, Utah, Missouri and Tennessee are among states assisting with relief efforts, he said during a briefing.

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department's Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Team were deployed Saturday morning to help with relief efforts.

The team headed to Harris County and will be there for at least nine days.

Abbott asked people who are wanting to help to give through the American Red Cross by visiting the organization's website or calling toll-free at (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).

You also can make a $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Texas' governor said the Red Cross is serving 130,000 meals a day to storm victims in his state.

Louisiana's Gov. Edwards Thursday declared a state of emergency had been declared as the storm bore down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicated heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

