Hurricane Harvey now packing 85 mph winds, heads toward TX coast

Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Harvey is now packing winds of 85 mph.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast.

As of 1 p.m., the center of Hurricane Harvey is located about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 325 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor Texas.

Maximum sustained winds are 85 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center of the system.

The impact from the storm on the ArkLaTex is still unclear. Heavy rain is not a certainty at this point but is still possible. The bulk of that rain would most likely fall starting late in the weekend and continue for several days next week. As of now, it appears that the heaviest rain may come Tuesday and Wednesday.

It should become a dangerous category three hurricane late tonight or early Friday as it approaches the south to middle Texas coast.

The storm's track after landfall is rather uncertain.

The track cone becomes rather large, signifying that the track could be farther north, east or south.

The farther north it goes increases the chances of heavy rain across parts of the ArkLaTex. It's just as likely though that Harvey may meander and rain itself out over Texas.

If heavy rain from Harvey does make it to the ArkLaTex, it would most likely fall south of I-20.

Using different hurricane models, we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks.

Previously, the models had a few tracks that brought Harvey or its remnants into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The latest guidance has shifted and now keeps Harvey or its remnants across south Texas.

The picture will become clearer with every release from the National Hurricane Center.

