Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

Officals from Bossier and Caddo parishes are keeping an eye on and preparing for Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it makes landfall in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey making landfall along the barrier islands near Rockport, TX as a Cat 4 storm, winds of 130 mph. pic.twitter.com/vfOhBO7S6o — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 26, 2017

As of 9 p.m Friday, Harvey was located about 30 miles east-northeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts. It was moving northwest at 8 mph.

Outbound winds of more than 150 mph about 6 thousand feet up! Harvey may continue to strengthen prior to landfall! pic.twitter.com/FCdTYJdxA2 — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 25, 2017

Just before 9 p.m., President Donald Trump tweeted that he had signed the disaster proclamation for the state of Texas. This grants the state federal aid.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

The hurricane is the President's first natural disaster in office.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."