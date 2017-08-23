Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall in Texas as Cat. 3

(KSLA) -
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.
As of 1 p.m., Harvey was located at 24.4 North, 93.6 West, or about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. It was currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be at 4 p.m.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.
"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."
Maximum sustained winds are 85 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center of the system.
It should become a dangerous category three hurricane late tonight or early Friday as it approaches the south to middle Texas coast with wind speeds in excess of 125 mph prior to landfall.
Using different hurricane models, we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks.
There is some uncertainty about where Harvey goes after landfall. Most of the model guidance shows Harvey stalling and weakening over south Texas. There are a few models, however, that take Harvey back over the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen it with a second landfall around the Texas/Louisiana border.
The impact from the storm on the ArkLaTex is still not entirely clear, but heavy rain in some areas, particularly across northwest Louisiana and portions of east Texas south of I-20, appears likely. Outer bands of showers and storms associated with Harvey will begin to arrive over the weekend. Widespread and heavy rain isn't expected until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
