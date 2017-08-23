Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall in Texas as Cat. 3

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is on alert to render aid if its services are needed at home or in South Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.

Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., Harvey was located at 24.4 North, 93.6 West, or about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. It was currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be at 4 p.m.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."

