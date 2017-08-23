Harvey's potential impact on ArkLaTex coming into focus

Forecasters' worst fears have come to fruition in Southeast Texas with catastrophic flooding underway and worsening as a meandering Tropical Storm Harvey produces relentless rainfall. The Houston area has seen the worst of it so far with 15 to 25 inches or more of rainfall just in the last 24 hours. In one location, an almost unheard of 9.92" of rain fe

Rain potential in the SE region of the United States.

At least two Shreveport area nonprofits are assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Jerry Johnson helps load food Aug. 26 at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport. (Source: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana)

A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.

Hundreds in Texas are displaced or stranded as floodwaters continue to rise in the wake of Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave a brief update Sunday morning in Austin on the state and nationwide responses to the tropical storm.

Texas is dealing with "a triangle of ongoing rain" from Houston to Corpus Christi, the governor said.

In addition, Abbott warned Texans about the possibility of tornadoes.

"There will be locations today, tonight and tomorrow that will continue to have tornado action. Texans need to constantly stay watchful."

There are more than 250 highway closures and at least 316,000 people are without electricity within the impacted area, Abbott said.

#Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm! Max Sustained Winds: 70 mph. Catastrophic flooding still a BIG concern. pic.twitter.com/F3xglv9SAO — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 26, 2017

Harvey now is a tropical storm producing sustained winds of up to 40 mph and bands of torrential rain.

Parts of the middle and upper Texas coast have seen 2 feet of rain since Friday.

Below is an image showing radar estimated rainfall totals from 12 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Another 1 to 2 feet will be possible by the middle of the week. Some spots could see 50" of rain by the end of it.

Harvey is producing unprecedented and catastrophic flooding.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted the following message:

Harvey's potential impacts on the ArkLaTex are starting to come into focus.

After the storm meanders across the Texas coast, it likely will move northward toward the ArkLaTex.

-- Click here to check on the status of Louisiana roadways.

As it moves northward, Harvey should weaken into a tropical depression.

Harvey could produce heavy rainfall across the ArkLaTex from the middle of the week into next weekend.

Right now, parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana likely will see the most rain. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" plus will be possible.

Keep in mind, the impacts Harvey has on the ArkLaTex will depend on the exact track it takes.

After the #Harvey meanders across SE TX, the models are not in agreement on where it will end up. More at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/Tgk26KVl0Q — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

Harvey has already dumped close to a foot of rain across parts of SE TX. These numbers could triple by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DF22ktdYEW — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, United Airlines flights between Houston and Shreveport are canceled, according to the Shreveport Regional Airport website.

Likewise, United Airlines has canceled flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Houston. And Southwest Airlines has canceled flights from New Orleans to the Texas cities of Houston, Dallas and Beaumont.

And at DFW International, American Airlines has canceled some flights between Dallas and southeastern Texas, including the cities of Beaumont and Corpus Christi.

In a news conference Saturday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed strong winds from Harvey caused property damage in Cameron Parish, located along the Southwest Louisiana coast.

There have been no deaths or injuries in Louisiana, he added.

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for a fisherman who fell off a fishing boat.

Headed down to Lake Charles to cover #Harvey for the next few days and lend a hand to our partners at @KPLC7News. pic.twitter.com/SbPIJkyFdi — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) August 27, 2017

If the storm were to move into Louisiana, it would move into central and northern Louisiana, ranging from Leesville to Shreveport.

A total of 18 parishes have declared a state of emergency; and one is waiting to do so.

Abbott gave an update to his state's ongoing response to Tropical Storm Harvey on Saturday afternoon.

The primary concern for Texas is "dramatic flooding" since Harvey made landfall, he said.

There has been one confirmed death in Rockport, Texas, and reports of injured people due to Harvey.

At last check, the Corpus Christi area had received 20 inches of rain and the Houston area had received 16 inches of rain.

With more rain expected, Abbott said, the risk of flooding is still high.

"We want to do everything we possibly can to keep people out of rising water."

Abbott urged people to be aware of floodwaters while traveling.

He also asked that drivers remember to "turn around, don't drown" if water is on the roads.

Meanwhile, the governor said, 20 Texas counties have been added to the 30 counties on a disaster declaration.

He reached out to President Donald Trump to issue a federal disaster declaration Friday evening.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

"This is incredibly important and extremely fast. What the presidential disaster declaration does is it immediately triggers the implementation of FEMA."

Pres. Trump granted my request for a disaster declaration allowing FEMA to swiftly help Texans rebuild their lives from #hurricaineharvey. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2017

A proclamation was issued Friday to waive hotel occupancy taxes for all evacuees and first responders, Abbott said.

And the governor said more than 1,300 service members with the Texas Military Division have been activated. "We anticipate increasing that amount by 500 more."

On Sunday afternoon, Abbott said support is coming into Texas from throughout the county.

Nebraska, Ohio, California, Utah, Missouri and Tennessee are among states assisting with relief efforts, he said during a briefing.

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department's Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Team were deployed Saturday morning to help with relief efforts.

The team headed to Harris County and will be there for at least nine days.

Abbott asked people who are wanting to help to give through the American Red Cross by visiting the organization's website or calling toll-free at (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).

You also can make a $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Texas' governor said the Red Cross is serving 130,000 meals a day to storm victims in his state.

Louisiana's Gov. Edwards held a news briefing early Thursday afternoon from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) about his state's preparations for the storm.

He announced a state of emergency had been declared as the storm bore down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicated heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," Edwards said. "In this case, we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."

Now that the wind associated with Harvey is diminishing, attention is turning to the potential for devastating flooding.

As Harvey slows and eventually meanders, historic flooding could occur in some areas.

Rainfall totals could exceed 20 inches over a large area along and near the Texas coast with some areas getting amounts in excess of 30 inches.

This will continue to be a life-threatening and destructive storm for several more days