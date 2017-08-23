Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.

Harvey now a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120mph as it nears the Texas coast. https://t.co/6xWpGKPrsl pic.twitter.com/7U1q45LzeB — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 25, 2017

As of 2 p.m Friday, Harvey was located about 75 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.

Outbound winds of more than 150 mph about 6 thousand feet up! Harvey may continue to strengthen prior to landfall! pic.twitter.com/FCdTYJdxA2 — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 25, 2017

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

RELATED

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."