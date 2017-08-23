Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.
Harvey now a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120mph as it nears the Texas coast. https://t.co/6xWpGKPrsl pic.twitter.com/7U1q45LzeB— KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 25, 2017
As of 2 p.m Friday, Harvey was located about 75 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.
Outbound winds of more than 150 mph about 6 thousand feet up! Harvey may continue to strengthen prior to landfall! pic.twitter.com/FCdTYJdxA2— KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 25, 2017
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.
.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah— Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017
"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."
Hurricane force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140miles from the center of the system.
At 2:00 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Harvey had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph. Wind damage is expected to be devastating and a storm surge at Padre Island could be up to 15 feet. Rainfall total could be 15 to 25 inches with a max total of 35 inches. This is a life threatening and destructive storm.
Using different hurricane models, we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks.
There is some uncertainty about where Harvey goes after landfall. Most of the model guidance shows Harvey stalling and weakening over south Texas. There are a few models, however, that take Harvey back over the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen it with a second landfall around the Texas/Louisiana border.
The impact from the storm on the ArkLaTex is still not entirely clear, but heavy rain in some areas, particularly across northwest Louisiana and portions of east Texas south of I-20, appears likely. However, some Spaghetti Plots bring the storm farther into the Ark-La-Tex. Outer bands of showers and storms associated with Harvey will begin to arrive over the weekend. Widespread and heavy rain isn't expected until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
