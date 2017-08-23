Harvey leaves hundreds stranded in rising floodwaters

Hundreds in Texas are displaced or stranded as floodwaters continue to rise in the wake of Harvey.

Governor Greg Abbott gave a brief update Sunday morning in Austin on the state and nationwide response to the tropical storm.

Governor Abbott says the state is dealing with "a triangle of ongoing rain" from Houston to Corpus Christi.

In addition to the ongoing rain, Governor Abbott warned Texans about the possibility of tornado activity.

"There will be locations today, tonight and tomorrow that will continue to have tornado action. Texans need to constantly stay watchful."

Governor Abbott says there are more than 250 highway closures within the impacted area.

At least 316,000 people are without power, according to the Governor.

#Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm! Max Sustained Winds: 70 mph. Catastrophic flooding still a BIG concern. pic.twitter.com/F3xglv9SAO — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 26, 2017

Harvey is still a tropical storm producing 40 mph max sustained winds and bands of torrential rain.

Parts of the middle and upper Texas coast have seen 2 feet of rain since Friday. Another 1 to 2 feet will be possible by the middle of the week. Some spots could see 50" of rain by the end of it.

Harvey is producing unprecedented and catastrophic flooding. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tweeted the following message below.

Harvey's potential impacts on the Ark Latex are starting to come into picture. After Harvey meanders across the Texas coast, it will likely move northward towards the ArkLaTex. As it moves northward, Harvey should weaken into a tropical depression.

Harvey could produce heavy rainfall across the ArkLaTex from the middle of the week into next weekend. Right now, parts of E TX and NW LA will likely see the most rain. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" plus will be possible.

Keep in mind, the impacts Harvey has on the ArkLaTex will depend on the exact track it takes.

After the #Harvey meanders across SE TX, the models are not in agreement on where it will end up. More at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/Tgk26KVl0Q — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

Harvey has already dumped close to a foot of rain across parts of SE TX. These numbers could triple by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DF22ktdYEW — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 27, 2017

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, United Airlines flights between Houston and Shreveport are canceled, according to the Shreveport Regional Airport website.

In a news conference on Saturday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has confirmed strong winds from Harvey has caused property damage in Cameron Parish, located along the Southwest Louisiana coast.

He added that there were no injuries or fatalities in Louisiana. However, the coast guard is looking for a fisherman that fell off a fishing boat.

If the storm would move into Louisiana, it would move into central and northern Louisiana, ranging from Leesville to Shreveport.

A total of 18 parishes have declared a state of emergency and one is waiting to do so.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the ongoing statewide response to Tropical Storm Harvey on Saturday afternoon.

He said the primary concern is "dramatic flooding" since Harvey made landfall. There has been one confirmed death in Rockport, Texas and reports of injured people due to Harvey.

At last check, the Corpus Christi area received 20 inches of rain and the Houston area received 16 inches of rain.

The Governor said with more rain expected in the forecast, the risk of flooding is still high.

"We want to do everything we possibly can to keep people out of rising water," said Governor Abbott.

The Governor urged people to be aware of flood waters while traveling. He asked that drivers remember to "turn around, don't drown" if water is on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Governor says 20 counties have been added to the 30 counties on a disaster declaration.

He added that he reached out to President Donald Trump to issue a federal disaster declaration Friday evening.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

"This is incredibly important and extremely fast. What the presidential disaster declaration does is it immediately triggers the implementation of FEMA."

Pres. Trump granted my request for a disaster declaration allowing FEMA to swiftly help Texans rebuild their lives from #hurricaineharvey. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2017

The governor added that a proclamation was issued Friday to waive hotel occupancy taxes for all evacuees and first responders.

According to Governor Abbott, more than 1,3000 service members with the Texas Military Division have been activated.

"We anticipate increasing that amount by 500 more," said Governor Abbott.

As of 10 a.m Saturday, the center of Harvey was located about 25 miles west of Victoria, TX with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. It was moving north at 2 mph.

Governor Abbott said in his Sunday afternoon briefing that support is coming in from across the county.

He said Nebraska, Ohio, California, Utah, Missouri and Tennessee are assisiting with relief efforts.

Members of the Texarkana Texas Fire Department Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Team were deployed Saturday morning to help relief efforts.

The team headed to Harris County and will be there for at least nine days.

Governor Abbott asked people who are wanting to help to give through the Red Cross by visiting their website or calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

According to Governor Abbott, the Red Cross is serving 130,000 meals a day to storm victims.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.

.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."