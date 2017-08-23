Harvey expected to strengthen; ArkLaTex impacts remain unclear

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Tropical depression Harvey is expected to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday and could be a hurricane by Friday.

Heavy rain from Harvey in the ArkLaTex is not a certainty at this point, but is still possible. The bulk of that rain would most likely fall starting late in the weekend and continue for several days next week.

Top winds now are at 35 mph but, as noted, Harvey is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 48 hours.

It could even become a hurricane by Friday as it approaches the middle to upper Texas coast.

The storm's track after landfall is rather uncertain.

The track cone becomes rather large, signifying that the track could be farther north, east or south.

The farther north it goes increases the chances of heavy rain across parts of the ArkLaTex. It's just as likely though that Harvey may meander and rain itself out over Texas.

If heavy rain from Harvey does make it to the ArkLaTex, it would most likely fall south of I-20.

Using different hurricane models, we derive what we call the "Spaghetti Plots" and get another way to look at possible alternate tracks.

Previously, the models had a few tracks that brought Harvey or it's remnants into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The latest guidance has shifted and now keeps Harvey or it's remnants across south Texas.

The picture will become clearer with every release from the National Hurricane Center.

