ArkLaTex residents think big when discussing $700M Powerball

The Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $700 million and now ArkLaTex residents are flocking to stores in hopes of buying a winning ticket.

The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

No winners were announced during Wednesday night's $432.5 million drawing causing the prize to climb over the half-billion-dollar mark.

When lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday it pushed past the $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.

I'm on Old Minden Road trying to find out what would residents here do if they won? Meet me here and you could be on ksla @ 6. #powerball pic.twitter.com/h6t9dk9LtF — Jasmine (@jpayoute) August 23, 2017

The prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown so massive because it's been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.

The jackpot remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.

In July, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Sam's Town in Shreveport.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.