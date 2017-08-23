ArkLaTex residents think big when discussing $700M Powerball - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ArkLaTex residents think big when discussing $700M Powerball

By Jasmine Payoute, Digital Journalist
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $700 million and now ArkLaTex residents are flocking to stores in hopes of buying a winning ticket.

The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

No winners were announced during Wednesday night's $432.5 million drawing causing the prize to climb over the half-billion-dollar mark.

When lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday it pushed past the $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.

The prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown so massive because it's been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.

The jackpot remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.

In July, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Sam's Town in Shreveport.

