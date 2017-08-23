Shreveport Police Officer's Association announces opposition to G-league arena

Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
