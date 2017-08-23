Shreveport Police Officer's Association announces opposition to G-league arena

The President of the Shreveport Police Officer's Association has announced the group's opposition to a new arena for an NBA G-league basketball arena.

The association president is expected to hold a news conference at noon on Wednesday. KSLA News 12 will stream it live online and on the KSLA News 12 apps.

The statement asks the for public's support in opposing the project, which won the backing of the Shreveport City Council in a 5-2 vote Tuesday.

The venture will cost more than $30 million in tax payer's money with interest.

Police officer's association has worked to get pay raises for officers for the last 11 years, according to the statement released to KSLA News 12 by SPOA President Michael Carter Tuesday morning.

In 2008, former Mayor Cedric Glover vetoed a pay raise and when proposed again in 2012, city council voted it down. Carter asserts that Mayor Ollie Tyler has deliberately ignored the issue since Feb. 2015.

Carter says the funds proposed for the arena could be used to transform the Shreveport Police Department.

The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association opposes a “G” League Basketball Arena expenditure in Shreveport, Louisiana. The SPOA has diligently pursued a pay raise proposal for 11 years. The pay proposal was vetoed under former Mayor Cedric Glover in 2008, voted down by City Council Members in 2012, and deliberately ignored since February of 2015 by The Honorable Mayor Ollie Tyler. Many excuses have been provided, however, the “lack of funds” has been a consistent plea from City Administration. Now, a new venture requiring more than $30,000,000.00 of tax payer’s money, with interest, is being aggressively pursued. In an astonishing vote of 5-2, the Shreveport City Council proved, in our opinion, that public safety is not their priority. With shootings almost daily, we watch our City leaders ponder dreams of a “G” league Arena. There is no potential of a 30,000,000.00 return. $30,000.000.00 could drastically change the Shreveport Police Department into a progressive law enforcement agency. With daily infrastructure needs and public safety needs, the City of Shreveport has found what it is willing to invest in, and it is not the safety of the average citizen. SPOA adamantly holds Mayor Ollie Tyler, CAO Brian Crawford, and City Attorney Will Bradford, Jr. accountable for ignoring the safety needs of Shreveport, Louisiana. They have left no room for doubt. They are focused on issues that do not make Shreveport a better place to work and live. Now, the City Council, except for two, are looking to join the excitement that can only be enjoyed if you literally ignore the death and violence in the districts they represent. Please join the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association and oppose the basketball Arena.

On Tuesday, the city said yesterday the $30 million is from money that's specifically earmarked for development on the riverfront.

